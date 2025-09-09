Dem find plenty pig head for front of some mosque for Paris area, na wetin authorities talk as dem condemn di insult to Muslims.

French police don start investigation on Tuesday afta dem discover nine pig head for front of mosque for Paris region. Di police chief, Laurent Nunez, talk say dem fit still find more.

"We dey do everything to catch di people wey do dis kain bad thing," Nunez write for X.

Authorities still talk say dem see French President Emmanuel Macron name write for five of di pig head, na wetin Reuters report.

Di pig head dem dey for public road for Paris and three oda nearby area, according to wetin local authorities talk.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemn di act, call am "outrageous" and "absolutely unacceptable."