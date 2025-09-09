WORLD
Rector of Paris Grand Mosque, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, slam rising "Islamophobic acts" as dangerous new stage.
Minista for inside mata, Bruno Retailleau, yarn say e no gree wit wetin dem do. / AFP
9 Septemba 2025

Dem find plenty pig head for front of some mosque for Paris area, na wetin authorities talk as dem condemn di insult to Muslims.

French police don start investigation on Tuesday afta dem discover nine pig head for front of mosque for Paris region. Di police chief, Laurent Nunez, talk say dem fit still find more.

"We dey do everything to catch di people wey do dis kain bad thing," Nunez write for X.

Authorities still talk say dem see French President Emmanuel Macron name write for five of di pig head, na wetin Reuters report.

Di pig head dem dey for public road for Paris and three oda nearby area, according to wetin local authorities talk.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemn di act, call am "outrageous" and "absolutely unacceptable."

"I wan make our Muslim brothers and sisters fit dey practice dia religion in peace," na wetin im talk.

‘Rise of anti-Muslim hatred’

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, wey be di rector of di Grand Mosque of Paris, talk say di "Islamophobic acts" na "new and sad stage for di rise of anti-Muslim hatred." Im call for "awareness and national solidarity to stop dis dangerous path."

France get di largest Muslim population for Europe, over 6 million, and for dem religion, pig na impure animal.

Plenty EU countries don report increase for "anti-Muslim hatred" since di war for Gaza start for October 2023, na wetin di European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights talk.

Israel don start heavy war for Gaza, wey don kill over 64,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. Di attack still dey go on as Prime Minister Netanyahu dey threaten di small Palestinian area with more wahala and blockade.

