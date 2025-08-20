Abubakar Kyari, di Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, don complain about di huge money wey Nigeria dey use import food. E tok say for every year, Nigeria dey spend $10 billion just to import agricultural things like wheat and fish.



Di Minister, wey one of him assistants, Ibrahim Alkali, represent for di First Bank Agric and Export Expo for 2025, tok say di rate wey we dey import food just dey increase well-well. Him vex say we need to put more money for agriculture so dat we fit produce more things for here and export am.



Him tok say: "Na every year Nigeria dey throway over $10 billion to import food like wheat, rice, sugar, fish, and even tomato paste.



"Agriculture don already dey contribute 35% of our GDP and e dey give 35% of our pipo work."



Him still add say Nigeria get as e be "85 million hectares of land wey dem fit farm, and our youth population wey dey under 30 years reach 70%. But still, Nigeria dey account for less than 0.5% of all di agricultural exports for di whole world."



"Right now, di kontri dey earn less than $400 million from agricultural exports. If we wan build better economy wey no dey depend on oil, we must change how we dey find money for agriculture," him talk.



Kyari come gidigba talk say President Bola Tinubu him goment serious to make Nigeria dey produce all our food by ourselves, and say na urgent matter to find better way to fund agriculture.

Reply