WORLD
1 min read
Six die as helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York
Bystander video appears to show helicopter breaking apart mid-air as it plummets into the river.
Six die as helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York
Helicopter crashes off Pier 1 and into Hudson River. [Reuters] / Reuters
April 10, 2025

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River, the New York Police Department confirmed on social media, leaving at least six people dead.

Three adults and three children were killed, the city's mayor said on Thursday.

"At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased," he told a briefing.

On Thursday, NYPD posted on X at 3:37 pm, that the crash happened "in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street," and traffic will be seen in those surrounding areas.

Video footage showed rescue boats surrounding the overturned helicopter, its skids bobbing in the water, USA Today reported.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X: "I’m closely monitoring the helicopter crash in the Hudson River. I have spoken with the @NTSB, and they are on the way to NYC. I’m praying for all those impacted and for our brave first responders on the scene. We have to fight for safety in the air."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us