Israel’s killing spree of Palestinians is not just confined to Gaza, but extends deep into the occupied West Bank, where raids, arrests and extrajudicial killings have become a near-daily reality for Palestinians.

Israel has intensified its violence in the occupied West Bank alongside its genocidal war on Gaza, killing at least 986 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, and injuring thousands more.

In violation of international humanitarian law, Israel’s mass demolitions and relentless raids on towns and refugee camps have also forced tens of thousands from their homes.