WORLD
2 min read
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
The lawmakers say Bunker Buster Act would allow Trump to 'take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon.'
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber returns from Operation Midnight Hammer / Reuters
July 3, 2025

A pair of US lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle introduced a measure that would allow President Donald Trump to provide Israel with B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Iran is the world’s leading state ‘sponsor of terror’ and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. As Iran rebuilds its nuclear programme, we must maintain maximum deterrence," Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey wrote Wednesday on X.

He said his Bunker Buster Act with New York Republican Mike Lawler will give Israel the tools it needs to deter Iranian "aggression and take out their underground nuclear sites — strengthening US national security."

It would allow Trump to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon."

The US dropped 14 bunker buster bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Initial reports suggested that only six GBU-57s targeted the Fordow nuclear plant.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled for June 15, but Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites on June 13.

The 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

Iran's nuclear programme was "degraded" by one to two years in the air strikes, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us