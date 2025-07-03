Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain, police say, weeks after the star got married.

The Civil Guard said a vehicle veered off a motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern province of Zamora, confirming the deaths of Jota and his brother, Andre Felipe.

“We will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss,” Jota’s football club, Liverpool said in a statement.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Jota's death came less than a week after he and his longtime partner Rute Cardoso got married. Just hours before his death, the footballer posted on Instagram about the day “we will never forget.”

The couple had three children.

"It doesn't make sense. We were together just recently in the national team, and you just got married,” Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you'll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We'll all miss you."

Emergency services in the Zamora province said two men died after midnight in a crash near Palacios de Sanabria in northwestern Spain. Authorities said the vehicle caught fire following the accident, and flames spread to nearby vegetation.

"RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time," Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerard said.

UEFA also sent out a statement expressing sadness over the news.

"On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother Andre Silva."

Spanish broadcaster RTVE reported that Jota’s Lamborghini veered off the highway and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and became a fan favorite for his scoring instinct and versatility.

He scored 65 goals for the club and helped the team win Premier League title in 2025. He also played for Portugal’s national team, where he helped them reach the quarterfinals in the Euro 2024 tournament.

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic,” Portugal's PM Montenegro said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."