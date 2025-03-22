BIZTECH
New Canadian leader Mark Carney signals trade talks with US
When asked about Trump’s remarks about Canada, Carney dismissed them, stating trade talks would not happen "until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation."
PM Mark Carney at press conference following the First Ministers Meeting at the National War Museum, March 21, 2025. [Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP]
March 22, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that US President Donald Trump will eventually come to the table for trade negotiations, arguing that American consumers will bear the brunt of Washington’s escalating trade war.

"In the end, Americans are going to lose from American trade action," Carney said during a meeting with Canada’s provincial leaders at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa for trade war talks on Friday, according to ABC News' report released on Saturday.

"That’s one of the reasons I am confident that there will be that discussion with the appropriate amount of respect and breadth. I am ready for it anytime they are ready."

Carney, sworn in last week, has yet to speak directly with Trump, who has frequently taken aim at Canada, claiming the US "keeps Canada afloat" and suggesting it should become "the 51st state."

When asked about Trump’s remarks, Carney dismissed them, stating trade talks would not happen "until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. By the way, this is not a high bar."

Trade war

The US has imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium and is threatening broader tariffs on all Canadian exports starting April 2.

In response, Carney and provincial leaders agreed to fast-track plans for a national trade and energy corridor to improve domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on US markets.

To mitigate economic fallout, Ottawa will waive the one-week waiting period for employment insurance for workers affected by the tariffs and offer temporary tax deferrals to businesses struggling with liquidity.

Carney, who took over the Liberal Party leadership after Justin Trudeau’s resignation, is expected to trigger the process for an early parliamentary election this weekend for an expected vote on April 28.

The Liberals had been heading toward electoral defeat until Trump’s trade war fueled a wave of Canadian nationalism, strengthening their position in the polls.

SOURCE:AA
