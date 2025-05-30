South Koreans have queued in long lines in record numbers to choose their next president on Friday, the second day of early voting in a poll triggered by ex-leader Yoon Suk-yeol's disastrous martial law declaration.

The country is battling to draw a line under months of political turmoil sparked by Yoon's suspension of civilian rule, for which he was impeached and stripped of office.

Since then the Asian democracy has been led by a revolving door of lame duck acting presidents as its export-driven economy grapples with trade turmoil abroad and sluggish demand at home.

All major polls have placed liberal Lee Jae-myung as the clear front-runner in the presidential race, with a recent Gallup survey showing 49 percent of respondents viewed him as the best candidate.

Trailing behind him is conservative ex-labour minister Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party — Yoon's former party — at 35 percent.

While election day is set for June 3, those who want to vote early are allowed to do so on Thursday and Friday.

As of 8:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), a record 21 percent had voted out of 44.4 million registered voters, Seoul's National Election Commission said.

Overseas voting in particular reached a historic high, with four out of five of the 1.97 million eligible voters casting their ballots last week.

'Restore democracy'

Whoever succeeds Yoon will have to grapple with a deepening economic downturn, some of the world's lowest birth rates and a soaring cost of living.

He will also have to navigate a mounting superpower standoff between the United States, South Korea's traditional security guarantor, and China, its largest trade partner.

But analysts see martial law as the defining issue in the presidential race.

Kang Joo-hyun, a political science professor at Sookmyung Women's University, told AFP news agency the high turnout "naturally reflects the public's strong desire to restore democracy in South Korea".

"Overseas Koreans... more than ever, felt compelled to make their voices heard through the ballot, driven by a sense that the very foundations of South Korea's democracy were being shaken," said Kang.

Lee lost his 2022 bid for the presidency to Yoon by one of the smallest margins in South Korean history, with one of the main debates becoming gender issues.

The former school dropout rose to political stardom partly by highlighting his humble beginnings.

He has vowed to "bring insurrection elements to justice" if elected president.

Seoul National University political science professor Kang Won-taek warned, however, that South Korea's political woes were far from over.

"There is a real possibility that the political turmoil and crises we've seen could re-emerge," said Kang.

Lee, the frontrunner, has been a "central figure in the polarisation that has fuelled much of the country's political instability", he said.

"Unless he adopts a markedly more inclusive approach to governance, there's a strong chance that past conflicts will resurface."