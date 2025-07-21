US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has announced the release of over 230,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK).

"The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination," Gabbard said in a statement on Monday.

The documents also include "discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray's former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more," she added.

She said that Americans have waited for nearly 60 years to see the full scope of the investigation.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation's history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support," she added.

MLK's niece, Alveda King, said she is grateful to Trump and Gabbard for delivering on their pledge to release the documents.

"My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day. While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve," she said.

'Significant milestone'

The release, conducted in partnership with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the National Archives, follows through on President Donald Trump's executive order, which mandates full transparency surrounding the assassinations of MLK, former President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK).

Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old. Although James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the assassination and was sentenced to 99 years in prison, questions and conspiracy theories surrounding the case persist.​​​​​​​

Attorney General Pam Bondi, for her part, said the American people deserve answers decades after the "horrific assassination of one of our nation's great leaders."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the release of documents represents a "significant milestone" in the agency's efforts to deliver "maximum transparency" to the American people.