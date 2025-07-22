TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Turkish land vehicle manufacturer Katmerciler will showcase its mine-resistant Hizir vehicle and a one-of-a-kind unmanned ground vehicle at Türkiye’s premier defence industry fair in Istanbul.
The vehicle features a 400-horsepower engine delivering high performance under intense combat conditions. / Photo: AA
July 22, 2025

Turkish land vehicle manufacturer Katmerciler will sign an agreement with Malaysia for its light tactical vehicle “Eren” 4×4 during this week’s International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul, the company announced.

Katmerciler will take part in IDEF 2025 with its mine-resistant ambush-protected personnel carrier Hizir and a special version of the O-IKA 2 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) a one-of-a-kind vehicle in Türkiye equipped with the Remote Controlled Weapon Platform with Tracking System (UKAP).

The Hizir provides protection against mines and improvised explosives thanks to its resilient armor and V-shaped monocoque chassis, as well as energy-absorbing seats to protect personnel on board.

The vehicle features a 400-horsepower engine delivering high performance under intense combat conditions in both rural and urban areas. Its remotely controllable weapon system can engage moving targets.

The Hizir can carry nine personnel, reach speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour, and operate with a sector-leading 70 percent climbing capability.

Meanwhile, Katmerciler’s first UGV concept, the UKAP, combines technologies from two Turkish defence sector companies Katmerciler and Aselsan and features Aselsan’s SARP remote-controlled weapon system and satellite communication system.

The UKAP has a climbing capacity of 60 percent, a side slope capability of 40 percent, can cross a 900-millimeter trench, and surmount a 400-millimeter vertical obstacle, while carrying a payload of up to 1 metric ton.

With thermal and mobile cameras and sensors on board, the platform has a wide range of functions: it can serve as a border and reconnaissance vehicle, perform mine clearance, act as a rescue vehicle with its bulletproof compartment to evacuate wounded personnel from combat zones, carry payloads, ammunition, and equipment, and even tow vehicles when needed.

Furkan Katmerci, deputy chair of Katmerciler, told Anadolu that the firm will formalise a new cooperation agreement with Malaysian company Deftech for the Eren 4×4 during IDEF 2025 in Istanbul, with both companies’ CEOs attending the signing ceremony.

