A new round of peace talks between Kiev and Moscow will be held in Türkiye on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy said he discussed preparations for the meeting with the Russian side, as well as the issue of a prisoner exchange, with his National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

"Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. There will be more details tomorrow," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Ukrainian ambassadors in Kiev, Zelenskyy said Umerov put forward the proposal, underlining that “truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders.”

He urged diplomats to secure international support for the format.

“The agenda from our side is clear,” Zelenskyy said on X. “I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework.”

What are Ukraine's key priorities?

As Ukraine prepares for the possible third round of such talks, Zelenskyy outlined key diplomatic priorities, including expanding international sanctions against Russia, securing more air defence systems, and increasing the supply and funding of drones.

He said that while Ukraine has achieved unprecedented global cooperation, new formats are required.

“From the Danish model to Czech artillery initiatives to French Mirages boosting our aviation… now the priority is drones, all types,” he said.

Referring to frozen Russian assets and legal arbitration victories, he called for creativity in turning those into resources for Ukraine’s defence.

He also mentioned ongoing coordination with President Donald Trump’s administration on air defence and joint drone initiatives.

Zelenskyy further emphasised Ukraine’s partnerships beyond NATO and the EU, naming formats such as Ukraine–Northern Europe, Ukraine–Southeast Europe, and the Crimean Platform, along with the special partnership with Türkiye.

Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2, 2025, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.

But the two sides have made no breakthrough towards a ceasefire or a settlement to end almost three and a half years of war.