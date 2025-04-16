WORLD
Daesh claims responsibility for blast killing three Pakistani policemen
A bomb planted on a parked motorcycle targeted a passing bus carrying 40 policemen in Balochistan
FILE PHOTO: In Balochistan, separatist violence has intensified including an attack last month by ethnic Baloch militants on a train carrying 450 passengers. In this photo, Pakistan army soldiers stand at a tunnel where the train was attacked. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

Daesh has claimed a bomb explosion targeting police in Pakistan’s turbulent southwest province that killed three policemen and wounded more than a dozen.

On Tuesday, a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle targeted a passing bus carrying 40 policemen in Mastung city of the impoverished Balochistan province, where security forces have been battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence for decades.

In a statement late Tuesday, Daesh’s regional branch, the so-called Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), which often carries out attacks on security forces in Pakistan and Afghanistan, claimed its “soldiers” targeted the “apostate” police.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence in its regions bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its western neighbour of allowing its soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan -— a claim the Taliban denies.

TRT Global - Terrorists attack passenger train, take hostages in southwestern Pakistan

The train, carrying women and children, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it came under attack, but district police officer Rana Dilawar says around 350 passengers are safe, and a relief train is on the way.

In Balochistan, separatist violence has intensified including an attack last month by ethnic Baloch militants on a train carrying 450 passengers, which sparked a two-day siege and left dozens dead. IS-K is also active. The group has claimed responsibility for attacks on religious minorities, targeted killings of religious scholars, and assaults on security officials.

In July 2023, the group claimed a suicide bombing at a political party gathering that killed more than 54 people, including 23 children. More than 200 people, mostly security officials, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.

SOURCE:AFP
