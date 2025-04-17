TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady, UN officials discuss global child protection and Gaza
Emine Erdogan meets the UN special representative in Ankara on violence against children, the UN resident coordinator in Türkiye, and UNICEF's Türkiye representative.
April 17, 2025

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Najat Maalla M'jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, as well as UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Babatunde Ahonsi, and Paolo Marchi, UNICEF’s Türkiye representative.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday, President Erdoğan’s “Volunteer Ambassadors Project”—launched in 2012 to place children in family environments—was highlighted as a global model.

Stating that the Turkish First Lady has an important leadership power in Türkiye and on a global scale, Paolo Marchi highlighted her leadership role in protecting children.

‘Being the voice of children’

During the meeting, views were exchanged on various activities carried out, and cooperation opportunities were discussed. Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas also attended the meeting.

Afterwards, Erdogan wrote on X: "We discussed strengthening international cooperation to prevent all forms of violence against children and making protective mechanisms more effective.”

She said that they also discussed their mutual areas of work to spread the foster care system in the world with the Volunteer Ambassadors Project.

Erdogan expressed their consensus on building a system in every country that not only makes sure children grow up healthy and safe under state protection but also brings them into a family environment.

"We also exchanged ideas on the tragedy experienced in Gaza and concrete steps that can be taken to protect children. Being the voice of children and ensuring that they reach a peaceful and hopeful future is our common duty.

"I find every bit of cooperation established on this path is very valuable and hope our solidarity continues to increase," she added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
