The word that has been frequently rolling off US President Donald Trump’s tongue –– “tariff”— has roots that extend far beyond the halls of the White House. The origins of the word used by Trump to signal economic nationalism trace back to the Ottoman Empire, Arabic linguistics, and centuries of cross-cultural trade.

When Trump stood at a White House podium and declared the word “tariff” as his “ favourite ” word and more “ beautiful than love ”, few could have imagined the long and winding journey the term had taken. It has travelled through empires, languages, and trade networks—ultimately connecting modern-day Washington to the ancient trading centres of Istanbul.

“Trump’s use of the word ‘tariff’ may seem uniquely American,” says Dr Canan Torlak, an academic and independent economic history researcher based in Istanbul, “but its historical roots are deeply embedded in Ottoman economic philosophy.”

Today, “tariff” refers to a tax imposed on imports or exports. But its etymology tells a much richer story. Scholars trace the term to the Arabic word ta’ rīf (تعريف) meaning “to define” or “to inform.” From Arabic, it flowed into Persian, then Ottoman Turkish, before making its way into southern European languages—Italian (tariffa), French (tarif), and eventually, English.

“As trade flowed through Ottoman ports from Asia to Europe, so too did language,” Torlak says. “The term taʿrīfa—referring to lists of fixed customs dues—was commonly used from Istanbul to Alexandria. European merchants frequently encountered these documents.”

Some experts and historians have proposed an alternative theory linking the word to the Spanish port of Tarifa, named after the 8th-century Berber commander Tarif ibn Malik. Apparently, the port played a key role in taxing cargo entering Muslim Spain; it may have influenced the terminology.

Still, many linguists remain sceptical. The prevailing view favours the Arabic-Ottoman lineage, which aligns more consistently with historical trade patterns and linguistic evolution.

Ottoman protectionism in practice

According to Torlak, the modern use of tariffs to protect national industries has a clear precedent in Ottoman economic policy.

“After the conquest of Constantinople in 1453, the Ottomans closed the Black Sea to foreign powers,” she tells TRT World. “That effectively transformed it into an internal Ottoman market.”

The empire also dismantled long-standing trade privileges granted to Italian city-states such as Genoa and Venice. By the 16th century, tariffs had been standardised: foreign traders were taxed at rates of 5 to 7 percent, local non-Muslims at 3 to 4 percent, and Muslims at just 2 to 3 percent, according to Dr Torlak.

“They imposed higher tariffs on foreign traders while favouring domestic commerce. It was a very deliberate policy,” Torlak says. “One that mirrored political priorities and projected sovereignty.”

She adds: “The Ottomans were superior in land trade, and although they lacked a large fleet for sea trade, they still succeeded, often by relying on their non-Muslim subjects.”

In essence, the empire leveraged its internal diversity and targeted economic policies to maintain control over vast trade routes spanning three continents.

Modern applicability

It may seem ironic that a word used by a 21st-century American president to champion isolationist economics originated in a world of hyper-connected trade.

“In both cases—Ottoman and American—the use of tariffs was not just economic. It was political,” says Torlak. “And when challenges emerged, both looked backward. The Ottomans implemented reforms in the 18th century to restore past greatness. Today, we hear slogans like ‘Make America Great Again.’ The sentiment is very familiar.”

As the world continues to debate globalization and its discontents, the word “tariff” offers a compelling reminder that history never truly disappears—it evolves, reshapes, and repeats itself.

“History has a sense of irony,” Torlak adds. “A word used to shut borders now, once emerged from a world without them.”