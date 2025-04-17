The UK government on Thursday introduced a temporary ban on holidaymakers bringing meat and cheese products into the country from the EU in response to a growing outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) on the continent.

Since Saturday, travelers have been prohibited from bringing back items such as cured meats and cheeses, including those in sandwiches.

The restrictions apply regardless of whether the goods are prepackaged or purchased from duty-free shops, the government said in a statement.

The move follows an earlier ban on similar products from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, where cases of the cattle disease have been rising.

FMD is a highly contagious virus that affects animals, causing painful blisters in their mouths and under their hooves, leading to lameness and feeding difficulties.

While the disease poses no risk to humans, the UK government is taking precautions to prevent its spread, particularly given that there are currently no cases of FMD in the UK.

Officials warn that products of animal origin, such as meat and dairy, could carry the virus.

Even if these products are intended for human consumption, they could pose a risk if improperly discarded and consumed by wildlife or livestock.

The ban is part of a broader effort to protect the UK’s agricultural sector from the potentially devastating effects of an FMD outbreak.