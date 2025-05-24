US
2 min read
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
More than 100 officials placed on administrative leave as part of sweeping reorganisation of National Security Council under interim national security adviser Marco Rubio, AP and CNN report.
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
The move is expected to significantly reduce the number of staff at the NSC, according to the officials. / Reuters
May 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping reorganisation of the National Security Council (NSC), significantly reducing its staff and returning many career officials to their home agencies, Associated Press and CNN reported.

Two US officials and another person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that the move aims to streamline the NSC and align it more closely with the president's agenda.

The restructuring is being led by interim national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who assumed the role earlier this month following the ousting of Mike Waltz.

Waltz has since been nominated as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

CNN reported that more than 100 NSC officials were placed on administrative leave on Friday, a step interpreted as the most dramatic phase of the reorganisation to date.

The changes come amid ongoing turbulence within the NSC during the early months of Trump’s second term in office.

'Liquidation' of NSC

The AP reported that the NSC had already seen significant disruption earlier this year.

Around 160 detailees were sidelined shortly after Trump took office for his second term, pending a review of staffing priorities.

Waltz's removal came only weeks after Trump announced the firing of several NSC staff, reportedly in response to concerns over loyalty raised by far-right activist Laura Loomer.

This latest overhaul amounts to what one source described as a "liquidation" of NSC personnel, AP reported.

Both career detailees and political appointees are either being sent back to their respective agencies or dismissed outright.

A White House official, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the restructuring — first reported by Axios — is under way, but declined to provide further details.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
By Fatima Munir
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us