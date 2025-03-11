US
USAID reportedly tells employees to destroy internal documents
A report says an email sent to employees directed them to shred or burn at the agency's headquarters in Washington, including classified material.
Trump adviser Elon Musk, a leading proponent of USAID's shutdown, has called the agency a "criminal organisation" without providing evidence. / Reuters
March 11, 2025

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has ordered employees to destroy internal documents, including those related to personnel and classified material, a report said.

According to an email obtained by The Washington Post, a senior USAID official directed staff to shred or burn records at the agency's Washington, DC headquarters.

The order, signed by the agency's Acting Executive Secretary, Erica Y. Carr, has sparked alarm on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are reminding the administration of legal prohibitions on destroying government documents.

The directive follows sweeping efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to dismantle USAID, including canceling most of its contracts, terminating at least 1,600 positions, and placing nearly its entire global workforce of 10,000 employees on administrative leave.

Trump adviser Elon Musk, a leading proponent of USAID's shutdown, has called the agency a "criminal organisation" without providing evidence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday that the Trump administration's six-week review of USAID led to canceling 83 percent of its programmes, citing misuse of funds and harm to US interests.

USAID and the State Department have yet to comment on the report.

