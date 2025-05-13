Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to fly to Istanbul to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin if necessary.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kiev, Ukraine's capital, that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara, where they will both await the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“So that Russia does not manipulate the cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara but is ready to fly only to Istanbul… I want to say right away, if Putin flies to Istanbul… the Turkish side is ready for President Erdogan and me to fly to Istanbul,” Zelenskyy said.

“If Putin is really ready to meet not only in the media but also in real life, then at the level of leaders we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire,” he added.

Urging Russia to respond to ceasefire proposal

Zelenskyy on Monday reiterated his commitment to diplomacy and confirmed his readiness to attend proposed peace talks in Türkiye, calling on Russia to respond to international efforts for a ceasefire.

“Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to come to Türkiye,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. “Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire.”

The Ukrainian leader criticised what he described as “a very strange silence” from Moscow regarding the proposal for direct talks. “Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow has remained silent all day... One way or another, Russia will have to end this war — and the sooner, the better,” he added.

Gratitude for Türkiye’s support

Zelenskyy welcomed Turkish President’s offer to host the meeting and also noted support from US President Donald Trump. “President Erdogan has expressed full readiness to host the meeting. It is important that President Trump fully supports the meeting, and we would like him to find an opportunity to come to Türkiye.”

Zelenskyy also said he had spoken directly with President Erdogan to discuss key details of the proposed meeting. “We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire,” he said, expressing gratitude for Türkiye’s support and readiness to facilitate high-level diplomacy.

He also stressed the importance of international monitoring of any potential ceasefire and affirmed Ukraine’s willingness to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy emphasised the need for continued European cooperation to ensure long-term security guarantees and said Kiev would remain in close contact with the United States.

“President Erdogan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” he concluded.