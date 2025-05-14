Gulf leaders have called for ending the Israeli war on Gaza and supported Syria during their summit with US President Donald Trump in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Gulf-US summit on Wednesday was held during Trump’s current regional tour, his first overseas trip since taking office in January.

Addressing the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the relationship with Washington “strategic.”

“We are cooperating with the US to de-escalate the situation in Gaza, end the war, and find a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue," he said.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Bin Salman welcomed Trump’s decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

"We affirm our respect for Syria's sovereignty and support for the government's efforts to achieve security. We commend President Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, which will alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people," he said.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called for strengthening efforts by the international community to ensure Syria's security and stability, preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, end the suffering of its people, and halt foreign interference in its affairs.

He also hailed Trump's announcement to lift sanctions on Syria.

On Tuesday, Trump said during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that he would order the removal of “brutal and crippling” US sanctions on Syria to give that country “a chance at greatness.”

Regional peace

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa praised Trump's effective diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

“We appreciate Trump’s decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria, and we look forward to further cooperation to achieve a safe, stable, and prosperous region that includes all its countries,” he said.

"This wise policy represents a unique opportunity to move together toward achieving a just and lasting peace that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people through a two-state solution, preserves regional security and stability, and contributes to making the region free of weapons of mass destruction, thus preventing an arms race."

Omani Deputy Prime Minister Asa’ad bin Tarik Al-Said voiced deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, resulting from decades of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"This ongoing injustice, alongside the international community's failure to achieve a just peace, is the core of many regional challenges," he told the summit.

After the summit, Trump travelled to Qatar on the second leg of his current Gulf tour. He is also scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates.

Wednesday’s summit was the fifth between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the US. The first summit was held in May 2015, the second in April 2016, the third with Trump's participation in May 2017, and the fourth in July 2022.