The death toll in Australia’s Queensland state this year from the soil-borne disease melioidosis climbed to 31 after another person died, local media reported Wednesday.

The latest death was reported in Townsville during the past week, according to ABC News.

Queensland’s Health Department received 221 melioidosis notifications this year, which experts described as a significant outbreak in the state.

Most cases were reported from Cairns and Townsville, including a cluster in Townsville's northern suburbs Townsville Public Health Unit director Steven Donohue said that heavy drinkers, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most at risk.

Melioidosis is a rare disease caused by bacteria found in soil and water in northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The bacteria enters the body through cuts or inhalation, so cases soared after record-breaking flooding this year.