American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander was released from Gaza following backchannel negotiations between US President Donald Trump's administration and Hamas facilitated by American-Arab activist Bishara Bahbah, sources confirmed to TRT World.

It was a senior Hamas member who contacted Bahbah last month, seeking a channel to Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, source added, following which Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, freed Alexander late on Monday.

Bahbah declined to provide any comments regarding the negotiations or the circumstances surrounding Alexander's release.

Alexander was serving in an elite infantry unit stationed along the Gaza-Israel fence and was the last known American hostage held in Gaza.

Current estimates indicate that there are still 59 captives remaining in Gaza, with 21 of them thought to be alive.

In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel.

'Direct result of American leadership'

Bahbah, a wealth management expert and author, has been politically active, having registered as a Democratic voter until May 2024.

In a previous interview with TRT World, he expressed his discontent with the Biden administration's refusal to impose an embargo on weapon supplies to Israel, which prompted him to switch his political allegiance to the Republican Party.

Bahbah had been an outspoken supporter of Trump, particularly during the presidential elections, where he campaigned for Trump in regions with significant Arab American populations, notably in Michigan.

Bahbah worked closely with powerful Trump allies, including Richard Grenell — Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States — and the Lebanese American businessman and senior Trump aide Massad Boulos, whose son is married to Tiffany Trump, Trump's daughter.

Following Trump's suggestion to transform Gaza into a tourist destination, Bahbah rebranded his organisation from Arab Americans for Trump to Arab Americans for Peace.

When asked by reporters about the backchannel negotiations that led to Alexander's release, Tommy Pigott, the principal deputy spokesperson at the US State Department on Tuesday, refrained from commenting on the specifics of private diplomatic conversations.

"I am not going to comment on private diplomatic conversations. But what I will say and reiterate is that this shows that when President Trump says he will never leave an American behind, he means it."

Pigott characterised the release as a "direct result of American leadership."

Pigott reiterated that "Trump is forever working for the safety and security of the American people, as is Secretary Rubio. But I’m not going to discuss or give details of private diplomatic conversations."