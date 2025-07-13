At least 11 civilians, including three children, were killed and 31 others wounded in a brutal attack by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan State, local medical officials said.

The Sudan Doctors Network on Sunday condemned the assault on the Shaq Al-Noum area as “one of the worst brutal assaults that flagrantly violates all humanitarian norms and international conventions.”

Among the wounded are nine women, including pregnant civilians, according to the group’s statement.

The network called on the international community, including the United Nations and African Union, to “act immediately and seriously to stop these systematic violations” and to push for accountability.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF regarding the allegations.

Violence in western Sudan

North Kordofan, strategically located in western Sudan, has seen a sharp uptick in violence as the civil war between the Sudanese army and RSF continues to spiral.

The two sides have been locked in a devastating conflict since April 2023, plunging the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

While the UN and local authorities report over 20,000 killed and 14 million displaced, new research by US-based institutions estimates the true death toll may be as high as 130,000, raising alarm about the scale of undocumented atrocities.