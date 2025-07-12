WORLD
1 min read
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Police release footage showing drone parts, explosives inside the location in Iranian capital.
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
The police did not specify the exact location of the site. / Reuters
July 12, 2025

Iranian authorities raided a site in the capital Tehran on Saturday that they said was used by "Israeli agents" to manufacture drones.

Footage released by the police showed drone parts and explosives inside the raided location.

The police did not specify the exact location, only mentioning that it was situated in the Iranian capital.

Israel used suicide drones during its attacks on the Iranian territory last month.

RelatedTRT Global - To be (nuclear) or not to be: Iran’s NPT dilemma after US strikes

During the Israeli assault, Iranian authorities announced the seizure of several workshops manufacturing this type of drones for Israel in various cities, most notably Tehran and Isfahan.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched unprovoked air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us