Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire ahead of key OIC meeting
Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud address efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, as the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting is to be held in Istanbul on June 21–22.
The phone call between the two top diplomats comes amid intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
June 11, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Wednesday comes amid intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza, which resumed on March 18 following the collapse of a temporary truce and prisoner exchange deal earlier this year. Since then, at least 4,821 Palestinians have been killed and over 15,500 injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The two top diplomats also reviewed preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements centered on Palestine—chief among them, the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which Türkiye is set to host in Istanbul on June 21–22.

The renewed push for a cease-fire comes as Israel faces growing international legal scrutiny.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Separately, the International Court of Justice is reviewing a high-profile genocide case brought against Israel for its conduct during the Gaza aggression, further heightening diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
