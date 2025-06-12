US
Trump met with cheers and boos at Les Misérables debut in Washington
President faces mixed reception at Kennedy Center premiere after conservative takeover of iconic arts venue.
U.S. President Trump attends "Les Miserables" opening night at the Kennedy Center in Washington / Reuters
June 12, 2025

Cheers but also boos met US President Donald Trump as he attended a performance of Les Misérables at Washington's premier cultural institution, which he has effectively seized control of since returning to power in January.

Trump's appearance at the opening night of the hit musical Les Misérables at the renowned Kennedy Center on Wednesday could hardly have been more politically charged.

The 78-year-old Republican president recently orchestrated a conservative takeover of the famed arts venue, reportedly prompting some Les Mis cast members to boycott the show.

"I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't. All I do is run the country well," Trump told reporters when asked about a boycott as he arrived with First Lady Melania Trump.

The show's tale of revolutionary fervour, featuring street protesters in 19th-century France manning the barricades against a repressive leader, also seemed to take on new relevance as the United States itself faces fresh turbulence over Trump's governance.

When the presidential couple appeared Wednesday evening on the central balcony, emblazoned with a presidential seal, booing audience members appeared to struggle to make themselves heard over cheers and chants of "USA! USA!"

'Love the songs'

The US president has played songs from the show at his rallies and political events. "I love the songs, I love the play," Trump told Fox News Digital last week.

Asked which of the play's characters he most identified with, however, Trump punted to his wife.

"That's a tough one... You better answer that one, honey," Trump replied.

His attendance marks another display of strength after becoming chairman of the centre and replacing the entire board with loyal supporters in February.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
