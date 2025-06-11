WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Argentina to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2026: Milei
President Milei made the announcement in a speech in the Israeli parliament during an official visit.
Argentina to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2026: Milei
Argentina's President Milei visits Jerusalem. / Reuters
June 11, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei has said that his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of west Jerusalem,” Milei said in a speech on Wednesday in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit. Argentina's embassy is currently located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

RelatedWho is Argentina’s far-right and pro-Israel President-elect Javier Milei?

Milei, one of Israel’s main international allies during its genocide in Gaza, is in Israel this week on an official trip. is visit to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will feature a hectic schedule: from meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of hostages, to a visit to the Western Wall and receiving the so-called Jewish Nobel Prize.

This is the second time Milei has made an official visit to Israel. He previously travelled there in February 2024, two months after assuming the presidency, on what was his first trip abroad. 

RelatedWhy Milei's visit to Israel marked incendiary anti-Palestine rhetoric
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Istanbul’s iconic Rami Library among finalists for 2025 Aga Khan Architecture Award
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Iran eyes new enrichment site after IAEA rebuke; China appeals for calm
North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us