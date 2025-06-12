US President Donald Trump has said that American personnel are being evacuated from locations in the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, warning that "it could be a dangerous place".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before attending the opening night of the award-winning musical Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center, Trump acknowledged the withdrawal while maintaining his firm stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place. We'll see what happens. We've given notice to move out," he said when asked about reports of personnel relocations.

Pressed about reducing regional tensions, he reiterated his position on Iran's nuclear programme.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that," he said.

The State Department on Wednesday authorised the departure of non-essential personnel from Iraq following emergency assessments at embassies within striking distance of Iranian assets across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa, according to The Washington Post.

US intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about potential Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without Washington's consent, the newspaper wrote.

The extent of the evacuation, including whether it includes all US diplomatic staff, remains unclear.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh threatened to target US bases in the region if a conflict breaks out between the two countries over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

He warned that all US bases in the region are within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Iran will "target them in their host countries without hesitation," he said.

His threat came a day after Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), testified before Congress, saying he presented a "range of options" to Trump to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The tensions are occurring as a sixth round of nuclear negotiations approaches Sunday in Oman.