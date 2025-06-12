WORLD
2 min read
US Senators reject bills aimed at blocking military deals with Qatar and UAE
Both resolutions were voted down 39-56 despite bipartisan concerns over Trump accepting a $400M luxury jet from Qatar as future Air Force One.
US Senators reject bills aimed at blocking military deals with Qatar and UAE
Senators Bernie Sanders and Chris Van Hollen walk to the chamber for votes at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. / AP
June 12, 2025

US Senate lawmakers blocked a pair of bills on Wednesday, one of which took aim at President Donald Trump’s deal with Qatar to accept a luxury jet as a gift to serve as the next Air Force One.

Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono and Jeff Merkley forced a vote in the Senate to block a $1.9 billion sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to Qatar and a $1.3 billion Chinook helicopter sale to the United Arab Emirates.

Both resolutions failed 39-56.

Addressing his colleagues ahead of the votes, Murphy said these countries are important partners of the US in the region.

"What we need to say here is not that we are going to permanently pause our military relationships with these countries, but for the time being while these two nations are willing to pay the president tribute, we cannot endorse or condone business as usual," he said on the Senate floor.

During his visit to the Middle East in May, Trump noted that he would accept the lavish Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, saying: "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country."

The gift of a plane estimated to cost around $400 million has raised questions of ethics and legality from Republicans and Democrats alike.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Istanbul’s iconic Rami Library among finalists for 2025 Aga Khan Architecture Award
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Iran eyes new enrichment site after IAEA rebuke; China appeals for calm
North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us