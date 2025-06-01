French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is facing backlash after referring to Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrating the club's UEFA Champions League victory as "barbarians."

The comments came after PSG shut out Italy's Inter Milan 5 - 0 in the Champions League final on Saturday, sparking widespread celebrations across France.

A total of 131 people were taken into custody nationwide following the match, according to a report by the Le Figaro newspaper, citing the Paris Police Department. Two vehicles were also set on fire, and a store was looted.

In Grenoble, three pedestrians were injured when a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a crowd, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Retailleau wrote on X that true fans enjoyed the match, but "some barbarians took to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement."

He said he instructed security forces to respond firmly to the incidents.

"It is intolerable that we cannot even celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing," he added.

'The barbarian is at Beauvau'

Retailleau's use of the term "barbarians" drew sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Antoine Leaument, a member of the far-left France Unbowed party, condemned the excessive use of tear gas at the Madeleine metro station, one of the closest open metro stations to the Champs-Elysees, where fans had gathered.

"Preventing people from celebrating victory on the Champs Elysees, is that the plan? The barbarian is at Beauvau," he said, referring to a public square.

Opposition lawmaker Alexis Corbiere also criticised Retailleau, calling his remarks inappropriate for a Republican interior minister.

"We must reject the violence of those who want to spoil the celebration, but why use this kind of language: 'barbarian,' 'savage,' meaning foreigner and almost animal?" he said. "Even when people are happy, this man is full of hatred."

Thomas Portes, with France Unbowed, accused Retailleau of racism, writing on X: "We may have political disagreements, but the word 'barbarian' has no place coming from the mouth of the Interior Minister. Bruno Retailleau confirms tonight that he is a racist Interior Minister."