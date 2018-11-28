WORLD
4 MIN READ
Philippine leader slammed over threat to create 'Duterte death squad'
President Rodrigo Duterte’s desire to create a death squad drew criticism from the country's left, saying his plans could trigger a situation similar to the anti-drugs campaign killings.
Philippine leader slammed over threat to create 'Duterte death squad'
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. / Reuters Archive
November 28, 2018

Philippine leftists reacted with dismay on Wednesday to a threat by President Rodrigo Duterte to create a "death squad" to hunt what he said were Maoist assassins, a plan critics said could trigger a spree of killings similar to his bloody war on drugs.

Maoists, leftists and some lawmakers said Duterte would worsen an existing climate of fear and impunity by threatening to unleash his own hit men on those of the New People's Army (NPA), a communist militia that has waged a low-level insurgency in the Philippines for decades.

Duterte said his assassins would take out the NPA's "sparrows", who the communists deployed to kill police during the 1970s and 1980s rule of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. It is not clear if the sparrows still exist.

"That is their advantage. So I am going to create my own sparrow, the 'Duterte Death Squad'," he said in a speech on Tuesday.

Jose Maria Sison, the exiled founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, denied the existence of "sparrow" assassins and said Duterte was using it as a pretext to kill suspected Maoist rebels.

Sison likened it to Duterte's anti-drugs campaign, during which thousands of people have been killed. Activists say many appear to have been executions, but police deny that and say all were shootouts with drug dealers.

"He gives himself the reason to form his own death squads," Sison told news channel ANC. "Anyone suspected could be killed because police have the license to kill."

Duterte's bellicose statements have alarmed rights groups, which say police are interpreting them as green lights to kill suspected criminals.

Duterte has been dogged by accusations that he ran a death squad when he was mayor of Davao City and oversaw a fierce crackdown on crime. He denies the allegations.

Leftist group Bayan said in a statement Duterte was "inciting a killing spree against government critics, human rights defenders and just about everyone else tagged by the government as 'Red'". Senator Antonio Trillanes said Duterte was insecure about his hold on power.

"He wants to strike fear again into the hearts and minds of the Filipinos by forewarning that there would be another round of killings," Trillanes said.

"Fear is his only way to keep people in check."

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Duterte's hit squad idea would be considered, but it would need clear operational guidelines and oversight.

"We will study it very closely," he told CNN Philippines. "There is great danger of abuse or mistakes in these undercover operations."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us