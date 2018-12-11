BIZTECH
China's Huawei executive bail hearing adjourned to Tuesday
Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou faces US accusations that she misled multinational banks about Huawei's control of a company operating in Iran. She was arrested in Canada on December 1 on a US extradition request.
A man walks by a sign outside of the B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is being held on an extradition warrant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 10, 2018. / Reuters
A Canadian provincial court on Monday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on December 1 as part of a US investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia. The hearing will resume on Tuesday at 1800 GMT, the judge said.

Meng, 46, faces US accusations that she misled multinational banks about Huawei's control of a company operating in Iran.

Her arrest was on the same day that US President Donald Trump met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Argentina to look for ways to resolve the escalating trade war.

The two sides agreed there to delay a planned January 1 US increase of tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods while they negotiate over China's huge bilateral trade surplus and US complaints that it steals technology.

Chinese state media on Monday denounced Meng’s arrest but did not link it to talks to resolve the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington.

Senior White House administration officials on Sunday insisted that Canada's arrest of the Huawei CFO on a US extradition request was solely a law enforcement matter that would not derail talks with China.

Meng has said that she should be released on bail due to severe hypertension and fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada, court documents released on Sunday showed.

Meng's lawyer argues that this situation is untenable due to her health. In a sworn affidavit, Meng said she is innocent of the allegations and will contest them at trial in the United States if she is surrendered there. She said in that she was taken to a hospital for treatment for hypertension after being detained.

Meng also has sleep apnea and was treated for a carcinoma, lawyer David Martin told court on Friday.

Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment and second-biggest maker of smartphones, is at the cutting edge of fifth-generation (5G) mobile network technology.

Citing security concerns, the US government has taken a series of steps to block the company from some parts of the US market, which is widely perceived in China as an effort to hold the company back.

