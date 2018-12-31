WORLD
Iran in talks with Taliban to end Afghan war
Tehran's bid to facilitate talks between Kabul and the insurgent group comes as the US prepares to drawdown troops from the war-torn country.
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province on April 18, 2015. / Reuters Archive
December 31, 2018

Iran said on Monday that a delegation of the Taliban visited Tehran and discussed efforts to bring a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the delegation arrived on Sunday and met with Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. 

The Taliban, who rarely visit Iran, made no immediate comment on the meetings in Tehran.

Ghasemi said the two sides discussed "security issues aimed at driving the peace process in Afghanistan." 

The Afghan government was aware of the visit, he said, adding that Iran is trying to find out if it can be "helpful" to peace in Afghanistan.

The talks were not the first between the Taliban and Iranian officials. Ali Shamkhani of Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed last week in Kabul that such talks have taken place in the past and would continue. 

Ghasemi said Iran has tried to facilitate talks between the insurgents and government of Afghanistan.

The developments come against a backdrop of near-daily attacks in Afghanistan, where the Taliban hold sway over nearly half the country. 

The Taliban have recently held talks with representatives of several regional countries amid US plans to withdraw up to half the 14,000 American troops from Afghanistan.

Two weeks ago, the Taliban held another round of talks with US officials, this time in the United Arab Emirates and also involving Saudi, Pakistani and Emirati representatives.

In 1998, Iran held the Taliban responsible for the deaths of nine Iranian diplomats.

Multiple rounds of talks involving the Taliban have failed to end the war in Afghanistan as the insurgent group refuses to negotiate directly with the Kabul government. 

SOURCE:AP
