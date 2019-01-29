BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Intel to expand operations in Israel
The Silicon Valley giant informed the government of its decision to invest $10 billion in a new plant, Israel's finance ministry says. Intel currently employs 11,700 people in its Kiryat Gat site.
Intel to expand operations in Israel
Intel purchased Mobileye, an Israeli company that develops autonomous driving technology, for over $15 billion in 2017. Photo: File March 13, 2017. / AP
January 29, 2019

Intel said it is expanding its operations in Israel, where government ministers said the US computer chipmaker will invest some $10 billion in a new plant.

"Intel today announced it will submit a business plan to the government of Israel for continued investment in the company's Kiryat Gat manufacturing site," a statement from Intel's Israeli representatives said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said late Monday he was informed by Intel of their decision "to invest another 40 billion shekels, an unprecedented decision expected to bring thousands of jobs to the south."

Intel is expected to build the plant adjacent to its existing Kiryat Gat facility, a small city in southern Israel, and hire up to 2,000 new employees once it is up and running.

Last year, Intel had already decided on a $5 billion upgrade to the site in Kiryat Gat.

In 2017, Intel closed a $15 billion deal to buy Israeli autonomous technology firm Mobileye, the country's biggest cross-border high-tech deal ever.

The Silicon Valley giant currently employs 11,700 people in Israel in its Kiryat Gat plant and development centres across the country, in addition to 1,170 Mobileye staff.

Intel's exports from Israel reached $4 billion in 2018, according to the company.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us