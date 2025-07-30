WORLD
Russian missile strike kills three Ukrainian soldiers, wounds 18 at training unit
Ukraine’s Ground Forces say a Russian attack hit a training facility despite security measures; location unconfirmed but believed to be near Chernihiv.
A damaged building in a prison hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. / AP
16 hours ago

A Russian missile has struck a Ukrainian training unit, killing three soldiers and wounding 18 others, according to Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

"Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said in a statement on Telegram.

"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21:30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen."

The statement did not specify where the strike took place.

However, several military bloggers suggested the attack occurred in the Chernihiv region, near Ukraine’s northern border.

In June, a Russian strike on another training ground in central Ukraine killed 12 servicemen and wounded dozens more.

That attack led to the resignation of the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, who was later reassigned to a different post.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Russian missile strike kills three Ukrainian soldiers, wounds 18 at training unit
By Baba Umar
