WORLD
1 min read
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Five-bus convoy departs Sweida amid fragile ceasefire following deadly clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes.
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuates civilians from Sweida, in Deraa Governorate / Reuters
18 hours ago

Syrian authorities have evacuated a group of Druze residents from the southern city of Sweida under government coordination and security escort.

"Under government facilitation and security protection, a group of Druze citizens who wished to leave Sweida have been evacuated," the Sweida Governorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The evacuation was carried out via the Busra al-Sham humanitarian crossing in Daraa province using a convoy of five buses.

Officials did not disclose the group's final destination, though Daraa has previously hosted displaced residents from Sweida in temporary shelters.

Deadly clashes across the city

The evacuation comes amid a tense calm following a July 19 ceasefire in Sweida, after more than a week of intense intercommunal fighting between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribes.

The Syrian government has announced four ceasefire deals since the violence erupted.

The latest agreement, reached on July 19, has largely held, though earlier truces collapsed after groups loyal to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, a senior Druze religious leader, expelled Bedouin tribes people and reportedly committed abuses against them.

Syria’s transitional government has pledged to restore stability nationwide and defuse local conflicts through negotiated settlements.

RelatedTRT Global - Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump threatens Russia again but the harshest sanctions are already in place
Six die in border clashes between South Sudan and Uganda
India overtakes China as top smartphone exporter to US amid Apple's manufacturing shift
Dreaming of becoming the next MrBeast? Well, Australia says you must be at least 16
African Union rejects RSF's parallel government in Sudan
Countries still on edge as Tsunami warnings downgraded
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian missile strike kills three Ukrainian soldiers, wounds 18 at training unit
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Israel slams UK's plan to recognise Palestine
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu govt for leading country into 'political catastrophe'
US says no Trump-Netanyahu rift amid Israeli-made Gaza starvation crisis
By Baba Umar
From backing to backlash: Study finds Americans sour on Israel's genocide in Gaza
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us