BIZTECH
3 min read
Dreaming of becoming the next MrBeast? Well, Australia says you must be at least 16
Children under 16 will be prohibited from opening YouTube accounts from December this year, as the government steps up efforts to combat online harms.
Dreaming of becoming the next MrBeast? Well, Australia says you must be at least 16
A school girl holds her phone while crossing a street in Sydney, on Nov. 8, 2024. / AP
9 hours ago

The Australian government announced on Wednesday that YouTube will be among the social media platforms that must ensure account holders are at least 16 years old from December this year.

This is a reversal of its earlier position taken months ago on the popular video-sharing service.

YouTube was listed as an exemption in November last year when Parliament passed the world's first laws that will ban Australian children under 16 from platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X.

Communications Minister Anika Wells issued rules on Wednesday that specify which online services are “age-restricted social media platforms” and which do not meet the age limit.

The age restrictions take effect from December 10, and platforms will face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for “failing to take responsible steps” to exclude underage account holders, a government statement said.

RelatedTRT Global - Restricting social media for Aussie teens? New limits on access explained

Wells defended applying the restrictions to YouTube and said the government would not be intimidated by threats of legal action from the platform’s US owner, Alphabet.

“The evidence cannot be ignored that four out of 10 Australian kids report that their most recent harm was on YouTube,” Wells told reporters, referring to government research.

“We will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the wellbeing of Australian kids.”

Children will be able to access YouTube but will not be allowed to have their own YouTube accounts.

YouTube said the government’s decision “reverses a clear, public commitment to exclude YouTube from this ban”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would campaign at a United Nations forum in New York in September for international support for banning children from social media.

RelatedTRT Global - How will Australia's social media ban for children affect social media giants?

“I know from the discussions I’ve had with other leaders that they are looking at this and they are considering what impact social media is having on young people in their respective nations,” Albanese said.

“It is a common experience. This is not an Australian experience."

Last year, the government commissioned an evaluation of age assurance technologies that was to report last month on how young children could be excluded from social media.

The government had yet to receive that evaluation’s final recommendations, Wells said.

But she added that the platform users won’t have to upload documents such as passports and driver’s licenses to prove their age.

“Platforms have to provide an alternative to providing your own personal identification documents to satisfy themselves of age,” Wells said.

“These platforms know with deadly accuracy who we are, what we do and when we do it. And they know that you’ve had a Facebook account since 2009, so they know that you are over 16."

Exempt services include online gaming, messaging, education and health apps. They are excluded because they are considered less harmful to children.

The minimum age is intended to address harmful impacts on children, including addictive behaviours caused by persuasive or manipulative platform design features, social isolation, sleep interference, poor mental and physical health, low life-satisfaction and exposure to inappropriate and harmful content, government documents say.

James Dolnaldson, widely known as MrBeast, who has accumulated 416 million subscribers on YouTube - the highest in the world - started his first channel at the age of 13.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump threatens Russia again but the harshest sanctions are already in place
Six die in border clashes between South Sudan and Uganda
India overtakes China as top smartphone exporter to US amid Apple's manufacturing shift
Dreaming of becoming the next MrBeast? Well, Australia says you must be at least 16
African Union rejects RSF's parallel government in Sudan
Countries still on edge as Tsunami warnings downgraded
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian missile strike kills three Ukrainian soldiers, wounds 18 at training unit
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Israel slams UK's plan to recognise Palestine
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu govt for leading country into 'political catastrophe'
US says no Trump-Netanyahu rift amid Israeli-made Gaza starvation crisis
By Baba Umar
From backing to backlash: Study finds Americans sour on Israel's genocide in Gaza
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us