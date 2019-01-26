TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish official slams Europe's support to PKK
PACE's Turkish delegation head Akif Cagatay Kilic has condemned support to PKK and said opposition HDP has links to the terrorist organisation.
Turkish official slams Europe's support to PKK
Turkish delegation head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Akif Cagatay Kilic speaks in Strasbourg, January 25, 2019. (@ackilic76)
January 26, 2019

In a debate held in plenary session in Strasbourg, the Turkish delegation head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Akif Cagatay Kilic on Friday condemned those who supported PKK's illegal activities.

It came after a resolution titled as "The worsening situation of opposition politicians in Turkey" proposed in the Parliamentary Assembly.

Kilic in Strasbourgstressed that support for terrorism cannot be regarded as political freedom.

He asked: "What would you do if somebody said Daesh is not a terrorist organisation? What would you do if somebody said Al Qaeda is not a terrorist organisation?"

"I ask you openly what would you do in your countries if parliamentarians, elected parliamentarians went into the streets and advocated for violence and couldn't say a terrorist organisation is a terrorist organisation"? 

He also blamed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for "having connections to terrorism", adding that the party is not a representative of the Kurdish people.

Turkey, the US and the EU consider the PKK to be a terror organisation.

PKK is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, in a violent campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us