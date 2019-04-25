TÜRKİYE
Fenerbahce Beko advances to final four of EuroLeague
Fenerbahce Beko took the final four ticket, five years in a row, after beating Lithuanian Zalgiris Kaunas with 99-82 on Thursday night, closing out the series 3-1.
Marko Guduric (C) of Fenerbahce Beko in action during Turkish Airlines Euroleague play-off quarter final first basketball match between Fenerbahce Beko and Zalgiris at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul, Turkey on April 16, 2019. / AA
April 25, 2019

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko advanced to the EuroLeague Final Four after beating Zalgiris Kaunas 99-82 on Thursday night, closing out the series 3-1.

Istanbul giants book ticket for 5th straight Final Four.

Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) was the man of the match for Fenerbahce, as he had an almost perfect shooting night from the field (9/10 field goals, 2/2 free throws), as well as scoring 25 points and making four assists.

The victory meant a Final Four ticket for Fenerbahce, a feat they managed for the fifth straight year.

Fenerbahce won the EuroLeague title in 2017 but in 2016 and 2018 lost in the final.

SOURCE:AA
