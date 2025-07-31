Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa has said Israel is working to divide Syria by supporting Druze chieftain Hikmat al-Hijri in Sweida city, aiming to create a canton-style administration in the country's south.

"Israel does not want the existence of a united and stable Syria. It continues its policy of keeping the country fragmented and unstable. Unfortunately, some internal parties also serve Israeli policies with narrow political calculations," Mustafa told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

He said a recent ceasefire in Sweida was achieved through mediation led by the US and several other countries.

"Especially following Israeli attacks on Damascus, ground was created for seeking a political solution. The political solutions offered in Sweida were those proposed by the state," he said.

Mustafa noted that the government had no intention to launch a military operation in Sweida and instead held talks over the past six months with political and armed factions, including Hijri's group. Concessions included permitting local youth to maintain order.

He said rising tensions between Druze and Bedouin tribes forced the Damascus government to choose between intervening or remaining neutral.

"In this context, the military intervention in Sweida was not a planned operation," he said.

The ceasefire, Mustafa added, was not simply a written deal but based on mutual understanding.

"The ceasefire can be seen in three stages. First, stopping the clashes and the withdrawal of security forces from the city centre. The second stage involves removing tribal groups from the city and redeploying the state in rural areas. Finally, meeting basic needs, including fuel and food supply, as well as repairing communication and internet infrastructure.

"Although elements affiliated with Hijri attempted to violate the ceasefire during the first days, the ceasefire stabilised by the second and third days," he said.

Aid blockade claims rejected



Mustafa said the state continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Sweida and does not act from a sectarian or communal perspective.

"Hijri and similar groups try to shape their own narratives with separatist and narrow-minded approaches. They act as if they are responsible for delivering aid. While some difficulties occur in trade, humanitarian aid has never been cut off," he said.

He accused Hijri's group of monopolising aid to strengthen its influence.

"Hijri endangers the future of Sweida. Narratives like 'aid siege' are unacceptable to any genuine Syrian. By controlling state aid shipments, they use them to buy loyalty and punish opponents."

Rejecting accusations that the government has besieged Sweida, Mustafa said: "We have already invited international organisations to the region, and aid is delivered under their coordination. The party completely blocking aid entry is the Hijri group. The 'siege' narrative is used for separatist and isolating political goals."

Netanyahu is 'risking region'

Mustafa accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of destabilising the region for personal political gain.

"Netanyahu has relentlessly risked the region for his political future. The Gaza issue has brought Israel's relations with its Western allies to the brink of a humanitarian crisis," he said.

"Israel does not view the existence of a new Syria positively. Therefore, it continues its policy of keeping Syria fragmented and unstable. Unfortunately, some internal parties also support these Israeli policies with narrow political calculations. Israel has never intervened to protect the Druze."

He said that while Israel claims to support some Druze groups in occupied Palestine, it generally pressures the community.

"Israel tries to transfer its experience with the Druze in Palestine to Syria through these groups,” he added.

Mustafa emphasised that most Syrian Druze remain aligned with Damascus.

"They have always seen Israel as an occupier," he said.

US role and political dialogue