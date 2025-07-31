US President Donald Trump has said he had agreed with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to extend an existing trade deal with Mexico for 90 days and continue talks over that period with the goal of signing a new deal.

"Mexico will continue to pay a 25 percent fentanyl tariff, a 25 percent tariff on cars, and a 50 percent tariff on steel, aluminium, and copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its non-tariff trade barriers, of which there were many," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 days to sign a trade deal somewhere within the 90-day period of time, or longer," he added.

There will be cooperation on the border as it relates to all aspects of security, including drugs, drug distribution, and irregular immigration into the US, Trump said.

'A very good call'

Sheinbaum said she had a "very good" call with Trump.