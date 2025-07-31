TÜRKİYE
Humanity must act to stop Israeli oppression in Gaza: Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish president strongly condemns Israel's continued attacks on Palestinian civilians, especially in the context of forced starvation and suffering in Gaza.
President Erdogan says that Türkiye would intensify diplomatic efforts to increase pressure on Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe. / AA
July 31, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for urgent global action to end Israel’s assault on Gaza and prioritise the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, warning that the moral conscience of the world is “on the verge of shattering.”

Speaking during a joint press conference with Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema, Erdogan said, “Our priority is ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches our brothers and sisters in Gaza.” 

“As the front of humanity, we are obliged to do whatever is necessary to stop this oppression,” he said.

Turkish president strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinian civilians, especially in the context of forced starvation and suffering in Gaza.

“Anyone with even an ounce of conscience, mercy, or human dignity is on the verge of breaking under the weight of this cruelty,” he said.

“No one can remain silent in the face of a scene where innocent children die of hunger and civilians gathering for food aid are deliberately shot.”

Global pressure on Israel

He added that Türkiye would intensify diplomatic efforts in the coming days to increase pressure on the Israeli government to end the humanitarian catastrophe.

“We will work to increase the pressure on the Israeli government in the coming days to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” he said, emphasising that Türkiye is in close coordination with its international partners.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s solidarity with Palestinians, he added: “We will make our brothers and sisters in Gaza feel more strongly that they are not alone. We will continue working to secure a ceasefire in the region and to achieve lasting peace.”

Erdogan also welcomed signs of growing support for Palestinian statehood in Europe and said Türkiye viewed such steps as “valuable and encouraging.”

“We deeply value the humanitarian outcry rising from Europe. We welcome every step taken toward recognising the State of Palestine,” he said.

His remarks come as Gaza endures one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history, with over 60,000 Palestinians killed since October 7, 2023, and severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. 

International calls for a ceasefire and accountability have intensified, with legal proceedings underway against Israel at both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:TRT World
