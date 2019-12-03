BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Google co-founders step down as execs of Alphabet Inc
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet Inc.
Google co-founders step down as execs of Alphabet Inc
Letters spell the word "Alphabet" as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France on August 11, 2015 / Reuters
December 3, 2019

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.

Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet Inc, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet Inc, will remain on the board of the company.

Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.

Brin and Page announced the news in a Google blog post on Tuesday, saying the company has "evolved and matured" in the two decades since its founding.

"Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost," they said.

Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.

Both founders promised they plan to stay actively involved as board members and shareholders, and lauded Pichai for his leadership of the company.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us