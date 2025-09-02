WORLD
1 min read
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
The tragedy happened on Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August.
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
Flood water inundates a main street in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, following heavy rain on August 27. / AFP
September 2, 2025

A devastating landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area has said.

The tragedy happened on Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read.

The village was “completely levelled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the UN and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

Recommended

Fleeing the raging war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state, residents sought shelter in the Marra Mountains area, where food and medication are insufficient.

The two-year civil war has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger and driven millions from their homes, with the capital of North Darfur state, Al Fashir, being under fire.

RelatedTRT World - Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us