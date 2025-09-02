India said it is in talks with Washington on a bilateral trade deal after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian goods, including a 25 percent penalty tied to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

“We are in dialogue with them (the US) for a bilateral trade agreement,” India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told an event in the capital on Tuesday.

He also denounced Washington’s tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” criticising “important countries” for sidelining global sustainability in favour of punitive trade measures—clearly alluding to the US without naming it.

Tariffs to pressure New Delhi

The tariffs, which took effect late last month, were partly aimed at pressuring India to reduce energy imports from Moscow.

Trump had earlier slapped a 25 percent baseline tariff on Indian exports after trade talks failed, further escalating tensions between the two partners.