WORLD
1 min read
Suicide bomber attacks security installation in northwestern Pakistan
Three officers were injured, and some militants were reportedly killed, according to police.
Suicide bomber attacks security installation in northwestern Pakistan
Suicide bomber attacks security installation in northwestern Pakistan / AA
September 2, 2025

A powerful explosion rocked Bannu district in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Tuesday after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the local headquarters of the Frontier Constabulary, police said.

The blast was followed by heavy gunfire and several explosions as militants reportedly entered the security installation, a local police officer said.

He said security forces cordoned off the area, and an operation is continuing against the militants.

A resident said parts of the vehicle were seen scattered along Kohat Road.

Recommended

Three officers have been injured so far, according to police, while some militants were reportedly killed.

Police have sealed off the area around the constabulary’s headquarters, and residents have been asked to stay at home until the operation is completed.

RelatedTRT World - Bomb attack targets Pakistan, killing several soldiers
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us