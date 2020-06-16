TÜRKİYE
Turkey begins fresh anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq
Turkish Armed Forces commence a new military operation against the PKK and other terrorist groups in northern Iraq.
Turkish commandos are shown in this video grab picture as Turkey begins fresh operation in northern Iraq on June 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020

Turkey commenced early on Wednesday a new anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that Turkish soldiers are positioned in Haftanin region.

They are backed by Air Forces, ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones to target the PKK and other terrorist elements that threaten the security of Turkey's people and its borders, the ministry added.

It also shared initial scenes of the operation in a video. 

The latest operation is being carried out as part of Turkish legitimate defence rights as per the international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas, the ministry said.

Operation Claw-Tiger is a follow-up operation of Claw-Eagle that Turkey started on Monday which at least 81 targets of PKK terrorists were destroyed.

Turkey's Defence Ministry had said earlier that fighter jets, UAVs, satellite and tanker planes participated in the Claw-Eagle operation.

Minister Hulusi Akar had also announced that as many as 81 PKK terrorist hideouts and supply chains were destroyed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

Read more:Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
