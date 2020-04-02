WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani court overturns Briton's death sentence for Daniel Pearl murder
Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded in Karachi in 2002 while researching a story about militants.
Pakistani court overturns Briton's death sentence for Daniel Pearl murder
British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is surrounded by armed police as he leaves court in Karachi on March 29, 2002. / Reuters Archive
April 2, 2020

A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Sheikh's defence lawyer Khawja Naveed said his client's sentence had been reduced to seven years in prison.

Since Sheikh has been in prison since 2002, he was expected to be released, but the court had not yet issued that order, Naveed added.

Prosecutors did not immediately comment.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded in Karachi in 2002 while researching a story about militants.

A graphic video showing Pearl's decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later.

Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by an anti-terror court, while three others co-accused received life imprisonment.

In January 2011, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an investigation into his death made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong men were convicted for Pearl's murder.

The investigation, led by Pearl's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, not Sheikh.

Mohammed – better known as KSM – was arrested in Pakistan in 2003 and is being held in Guantanamo Bay.

A US psychologist who interviewed KSM said the prisoner had told him that he had beheaded Pearl.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us