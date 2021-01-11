TÜRKİYE
Turkey court gives cult head Adnan Oktar over 1,000 years in jail
Court in Istanbul sentences Oktar to prison for 1,075 years over charges of founding a criminal organisation and sexual abuse.
The 64-year-old cult leader Adnan Oktar, who owned a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators. / AA
January 11, 2021

A Turkish court has slapped cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported citing sources. 

The court in Istanbul tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded for their organised crimes under Oktar's lead, said the source on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The court gave Oktar a total of 1,075 years and three months in prison over the charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), despite not being a member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of the person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threats.

The 64-year-old cult leader, who owned a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators, following allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors.

Oktar's TV channel broadcasted his shows surrounded by women he referred to as his “kittens."

READ MORE:Turkish police detain cult leader and followers

Other defendants get lengthy jail terms

Tarkan Yavas, one of the defendants, received a 211-year prison sentence for being an executive member of the organisation, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse, misstatement of property, and committing perjury in an official document.

Oktar Babuna, another defendant, was given 186 years in jail for being a member of a criminal organisation, sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual abuse.

The court continues to declare rulings on other defendants.

Oktar – also known by his pen-name Harun Yahya – has authored numerous books promoting creationism against Darwin's theory of evolution as well as conspiracy theories.

SOURCE:AA
