WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger's presidential tip Bazoum heads to runoff vote in February
Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who won 17 percent of the vote, for the February 21 runoff in the West African country.
Niger's presidential tip Bazoum heads to runoff vote in February
Niger's presidential candidate Mohamed Bazoum leaves the polling station after casting his ballot in Niamey during Niger's presidential and legislative elections on December 27, 2020. / AFP
January 2, 2021

Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane in a presidential election runoff in February.

The country's electoral commission announced the provisional results of the first round of the contest on Saturday.

Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote, falling short of the 50 percent needed to win outright in the first round. Ousmane received 17 percent of the vote, the commission said.

The second round is expected to be held on February 21 after the results of the first round have been validated by the constitutional court which will hear any appeals.

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms, which is expected to lead to Niger's first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents.

READ MORE: Niger counts votes after presidential, legislative elections

Incoming political challenges

The incoming president will inherit several challenges, including rising violence from militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso and the southeastern border with Nigeria killed hundreds of people last year.

Provisional results of the legislative election showed the ruling Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism leading with 80 seats. The main opposition MODEN/FA-Lumana was second with 19 seats in the 171-seat house.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us