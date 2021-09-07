Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says there's "no need to rush" in recognising the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, adding that Ankara is still holding discussions about operating Kabul's strategic airport.

'They needed to be inclusive'

In a wide-ranging television interview with local broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu sounded a cautious note about Turkey's future relations with the Taliban.

He said Afghanistan's new government needed to be "inclusive", adding that women and a range of ethnic groups should be given ministerial posts.

The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule.

'No need to rush'

But Cavusoglu said the international community should take a wait-and-see approach before recognising its rule, sounding a similar tone to one adopted by the European Union at a meeting last Friday.

"There is no need to rush," he said. "This is our advice to the entire world. We should act together with the international community."

The Kabul Airport

Turkey has been holding talks with the Taliban in Kabul, where it still has a diplomatic presence, about the conditions under which it could help operate the Afghan capital's airport.

US officials say they no longer control the airspace in Afghanistan and that the main airport in Kabul, which the US military seized in August for evacuations, is in disrepair.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was working with Qatar and the US on the terms under which the airport could reopen to regular flights needed to deliver humanitarian aid, evacuate stranded civilians and re-establish diplomatic missions in Kabul.

But he said security remained a key sticking point, stressing that commercial flights could never resume until airlines -- and their insurers -- felt that conditions were sufficiently safe.

Security Company

"In my view, the Taliban or Afghan forces could ensure security outside the airport," Cavusoglu said.

"But inside, there could be a security company trusted by the international community or all other companies," he said. "Even if airlines, including Turkish Airlines, are keen to fly there, insurance companies would not allow it."

